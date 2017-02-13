Randy Orton Defeats Luke Harper At Elimination Chamber

First he took away his family, now Randy Orton has taken away Luke Harper‘s momentum.

Harper took the fight to The Viper at Elimination Chamber and proved that he can survive on his own, but it was a blocked discus clothesline into an RKO that eventually sealed the win for Orton. While Orton is on his way to the Maina main event, JBL was correct in proclaiming that the battle had made a true singles star out of Luke Harper.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With the victory, Randy Orton is primed and ready to challenge for the WWE Championship at the main event of Wrestlemania.

We will find out who that opponent is within the next hour.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast: