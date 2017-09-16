Tag Team Set To Return To SmackDown Soon, Possibly As Part Of Big Storyline

The SmackDown Live tag team ranks will be getting some depth soon as Primo and Epico are expected to make their television returns very shortly.

The return could lead to the team becoming the mystery team that faces Breezango in their on-going storyline. This was speculated on by Dave Meltzer in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer notes that the original plan for the mystery team was to see Erick Rowan and Luke Harper form their old tag team once more. That appears to be put on hold, however.

Primo (real name Eddie Colon) has been out since June with a knee injury. According to Meltzer, he should be back very soon. His partner Epico has been kept off of television while Colon has been recovering from surgery, though he has worked the live event circuit off camera.

Seeing the Colons return and be the mystery team in the Tyler Breeze and Fandango story could be interesting. The Fashion Peaks segments had been one of the highlights of WWE SmackDown each and every week until they seemed to have been unceremoniously dropped, with very little emphasis placed on either man in recent weeks. A surprise return could at least add some fuel back to the diminished story.

The tag team division as a whole could also use a jolt and some more teams to be thrown into the mix. Though The New Day and the Usos have had a tremendous series of matches over the last couple of months, the two teams are also the only real contenders for the tag team belts at this point (at least until Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin start challenging). The division needs some new blood and fast. With Kofi Kingston reportedly suffering an injury this week, that need could prove to be even more dire in the coming weeks this fall.