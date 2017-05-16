Former Wrestling Star ‘Pretty Boy’ Doug Somers Dead At Age 65

The wrestling world has lost another former champion. Former AWA World Tag Team champion “Pretty Boy” Doug Somers (real name Douglas Somerson) has passed away at the age of 65. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Wrestling News Observer insider and historian, Dave Meltzer, reported the following on Somers.

“Somers was best known for his run as AWA World Tag Team Champion with Buddy Rose, as The Playboy and the Pretty Boy, managed by Sherri Martel, and their feud over the belts with the Midnight Rockers, Shawn Michaels & Marty Jannetty.

Somers, a native of Minneapolis, started his career driving the ring truck, often working with John Sutton, who became Sir Oliver Humperdink. He also refereed before getting into the ring.

He worked a number of territories, mostly as a lower card journeyman type wrestler, traveling all over the world.

He did occasional independent shows as late as 2012.

In 2011, he filed a suit against WWE regarding them using footage of his matches on DVDs and Classics on Demand, notably Rose & Somers vs. Rockers matches which were key parts of the early portion of Michaels’ career, and one bloodbath match was considered among the top matches of the 80s. The case was ruled in favor of the WWE.”

Current WWE star, Scott Dawson, took to Twitter to pay tribute to Somers.

Our thoughts go out to his friends and family.

