Plans For Roman Reigns And Brock Lesnar At WWE Payback

We learned on Monday Night Raw that new Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, had his sights set on the only other man to take down the Undertaker at WrestleMania. But as so often happens in wrestling, Lesnar called out one man and got another. Braun Strowman made his way to the ring to let Lesnar know that he had his attention. He also revealed that he would be coming for him after he finished his business with Roman Reigns.

Multiple sources are now reporting that Lesnar will not be defending his Universal Championship at the April 30th Payback pay per view, which is exclusive to RAW. It appears the plans are for Roman Reigns to once again face Braun Strowman in the main event.

This confirms the rumors we heard prior to WrestleMania about Reigns’ future after his feud with The Undertaker ended.

It’s entirely possible this will lead to a fairly immediate feud with Reigns and Lesnar, but much more likely that WWE is just sewing the seeds for that feud to happen at a later date. In fact, it’s recently been rumored that the main event plans for WrestleMania 34 are for Lesnar and Reigns to have a rematch of their WrestleMania 31 bout that was interrupted by Seth Rollins cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase.

As for Strowman, after the big man was tossed from the Andre the Giant battle royal fairly quickly at this year’s ‘Mania, he could use a big win to get his momentum back where it needs to be. A Strowman Lesnar program could do big money for WWE, but it feels like even that will be saved for a later date.

The wildcard in all of this is Vince McMahon’s “superstar shake-up,” which will take place next week on Raw and Smackdown. It appears that the shake-up will act more like a trade deadline between the two brands and one of these three opponents may find themselves on a different team before or after Payback takes place.

One of the big names being rumored for a trade to Raw is AJ styles. The thought of AJ and Brock finding themselves in a title program seems like it would

