Paul Heyman Calls Roman Reigns “Sloppy Second Samoan” in Blistering Social Media Post

Since Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar rarely show up on RAW these days, they have to use other methods of communication to connect with the WWE Universe. Instead of his traditional on-camera diatribe, Heyman just elected to fire written missiles from Facebook.

In a post dedicated to mocking a WWE poll to find Lesnar’s next opponent, Heyman ridiculed eery name on the list, specifically Roman Reigns.

“Who’s going to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship? Whomever is big enough box office to lure Brock Lesnar into a match that makes Brock Lesnar the type of money he commands for a fight. Who’s that going to be? Roman Reigns? The second generation superstar who was second to beat Undertaker at WrestleMania, who failed in his second WrestleMania attempt to take the top title from Brock Lesnar, and similarly failed in his second attempt this year alone in Saudi Arabia? No, Brock Lesnar has no interest in the Sloppy Second Samoan!” wrote Heyman.

Reigns’ sequence of shortcomings would seem to disqualify him from yet another Universal Championship. However, he’s a win at Extreme Rules away from meeting the Beast at SummerSlam.

Heyman went on to spend a fair amount of page space undercutting Bobby Lashley. Heyman’s target of the freshly returned WWE Superstar has some thinking it’s an effort to foreshadow a Brooklyn showdown between Lashley and Lesnar.

In the name of exhaustion, Heyman went on to pick apart the rest of WWE’s potential candidates for Lesnar.

“I don’t want to Walk with Elias. I don’t care who Gets Braun Strowman’s Hands; don’t want to know why Bobby Roode thinks he’s Glorious; have no interest in witnessing Finn Balor prove he’s the best in-ring performer on RAW; no inclination to watch Kevin Owens KO his midcard status; don’t know why Kurt Angle even has a job, and don’t want to Burn it Down with Seth Freakin’ Rollins. I want to CONQUER with Brock Lesnar,” wrote Heyman.

However, just to stir the proverbial pot, Heyman ended his rant with a UFC teaser.

“And until there’s someone who proves themselves to be able to carry their part of the main event, I will continue to ADVOCATE that my client, the reigning defending undisputed Universal Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar rejects every request by WWE to exploit his box office appeal and concentrate on more pressing, “Ultimate” opportunities that exist at the moment!”

There has been no shortage of rumors surrounding Lesnar’s return to UFC. While things are still ambiguous, it appears he will fight in the octagon once again. Names like John Jones, Daniel Cormier, and Stipe Miocic have been floated, but Lesnar still has about six months of suspension to serve. If Lesnar does come back, he won’t be able to fight until January.

In the meantime, Lesnar’s next bout will come at SummerSlam. History says his opponent will be Roman Reigns, but we’ll just have to wait and see.