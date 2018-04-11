Paul Heyman Reportedly Inks New WWE Contract

Just hours before WrestleMania, Paul Heyman asserted his WWE future was married to Brock Lesnar’s. Turns out, he wasn’t lying.

Both PWInsider and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirm Heyman has signed a new WWE contract—officialy piggybacking the news of Lesnar’s new deal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, that’s where the clarity stops. There are conflicting reports on the terms of both Lesnar and Heyman’s new contract. Some say that the diabolical duo only signed a short-term extension, one that expires on after April 27 Greatest Royal Rumble event.

WWE announced yesterday that Lesnar would defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at the Jeddah, Saudi Arabia event. According to the one narrative, Lesnar will lose to Reigns then leave for UFC.

But other reports claim that Lesnar, and likely Heyman, too, signed a multi-year deal that allows him to compete in both WWE and UFC.

EXCLUSIVE: Well, Vince McMahon broke part of the news I had. Indeed, Brock Lesnar has resigned with WWE. But, from what I have been told by multiple sources, Lesnar signed a new multi-year deal AND will also be allowed to fight in the UFC as hes still under UFC contract. — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenMMA) April 9, 2018

Contd: The plan is for Lesnar to fight one time this year vs the winner between Stipe Miocic-Daniel Cormier fight at UFC 226. Lesnar still has to formally reenter the USADA drug testing pool and finish his suspension which is around 6 months. — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenMMA) April 9, 2018

This story is developing…