Watch: Sneak Peak at RAW’s New Theme Song and Opening Video

In its 25 years of history, Monday Night RAW has had no shortage of opening video packages and theme songs. And we can officially add one more installment to the long list.

Thanks to a streak of cold opens, we have yet to see the new look RAW, but Papa Roach, the intro’s contributing band, recently posted the full package.

Videos by PopCulture.com

We’re thrilled to be premiering the @WWE #RAW Opening Sequence. Tune in every Monday at 8pm on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/50BZuiT7Bx — Papa Roach (@paparoach) March 12, 2018

Papa Roach’s song, “Born for Greatness” replaces Shinedown’s “Enemies” as RAW’s signature theme. This is the second time Papa Roach has nabbed RAW’s intro song as they held that real estate from October 2006 to November 2009 with “To Be Loved.”

However, WWE may be forced to change the video package (again) in just a few weeks.

There’s rumors of WWE mulling over another Superstar Shake-Up, which would mean that the cast of characters in the video above may be on SmackDown and vice versa.

In a backstage segment with Kurt Angle, an incensed Cesaro and Sheamus argued that RAW was no longer a good place for them to be. With that established, Sheamus thought it was time for a little rumor-mongering and mentioned to angle that he had heard whispers of WWE enacting another Superstar Shake-Up after WrestleMania. While Angle didn’t make much of it, the seed had already been planted.

Sheamus’ Freudian slip echoes a report from February that asserted WWE would host a full-scale draft at Backlash—the pay-per-view right after WrestleMania. So while Sheamus may have corroborated the timeline, there’s a considerable difference between a Superstar Shake-Up and a draft.

The last Superstar Shake-Up came in April of 2017 and drastically altered the chemistry of both RAW and SmackDown. However, a draft would be WWE hitting the reset button. If this proves to be true, Backlash would be the first draft since July 2016.