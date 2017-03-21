Paige’s Father Worried For Her Mental Health After Leaked Videos

As most WWE fans are aware of by now, former WWE Divas Champion, Paige, was recently the victim of a hack and had several private, sexually-graphic photos and videos posted on the Internet without her consent. While many on social media sadly chose to share the videos and photos as well as making horribly damaging jokes at Paige’s expense, the very real and troubling affects of the leak are quickly becoming apparent.

Today On Facebook, Paige’s father, Ricky Knight made a heartbreaking post noting that he is worried about his daughter’s mental health.

“I cannot lose my little girl!! The whole family has taken so much shit, being blasted from all angles. But none of this is worth it. There is a broken soul here. I am on the verge of breaking over this and I cannot deal with anymore. We are crushed. I really don’t know how much more I can take, well done to those that thought this was a great idea, well done to those tagging us in pics and videos. You have done what you wanted to do let’s hope to God you don’t take from me one of my most treasured gifts.

My last say on the scandal surrounding my daughter I have just spoken to her over facebook and I am worried for her mental health or worse ffs world get a grip she has not killed anyone robbed anyone she was having sex in a private situation between consulting adults and then has been betrayed by some low lifes as her dad I urge people to back off as I say I am very worried for her it will be no good backing her when its too late like many other celebrities who have left us.”

Paige’s mother, Saraya Knight, also posted a similarly disturbing tweet on the subject, saying the business they love is trying to kill them.

Sat with my husband, he is sobbing, he can’t even speak. I’m losing everything I love, the business we love will kill us it seems — SarayaKnight (@RealsarayaK) March 20, 2017

For those who don’t know, Paige’s entire family has always been heavily involved in the wrestling industry. So much so that The Rock is currently working with the WWE on a film about their real-life story.

The Rock got involved with the project after seeing a documentary about the family several years ago. “Back in 2012, I was in my hotel room in London and stumbled across a documentary on a local UK channel,” said Johnson. “Not only was I intrigued by this loving and wild family, but I also felt it’s the kind of narrative that would make an amazing movie. The Knights’ journey is a universal one that all families are familiar with. I relate to Saraya (Paige) and her wrestling family on such a personal level and it means so much that I can help tell their story.”

While many suggested the leaked video and images could affect Paige’s standing with the company, the WWE is likely not going to take any action, as they are also treating Paige as the victim in this crime.

We certainly wish Paige and her family all the best during this incredibly difficult time.

