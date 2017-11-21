Paige Finally Makes Her Big Return to WWE on RAW

After being absent for more than a year, Paige is back.

Just as the RAW Women’s division began to grow mold, WWE launched a much-needed surprise and cued Paige’s music in the middle of a Fatal 4 Way match that featured Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James, and Alicia Fox. Needless the say, the Houston crowd melted as the Anti-Diva strutted on the ramp and effectively halted the competition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even more, it looks like she’s figure-heading a new faction featuring NXT’s Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. As of tonight, their only intention looked to be ones based on the destruction of the Monday night roster. The freshly formed trio laid waste to Fatal 4 Way field but most notably to Champion Alexa Bliss after the Goddess of WWE tried to make nice in a backstage segment.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting Paige’s run as a multitude of leaks all but guaranteed her arrival to RAW. However, when she no-showed last week, it appeared that WWE may have changed their plans. Instead, they just delayed them a week and supplied Paige with one of the better-received comebacks in recent memory.

For the 2-time Divas Champion., let’s hope this marks a new beginning. She’s endured quite the tumultuous calendar year is due to a streak of positivity. A neck injury and subsequent surgery cost her over a year but that was on top of a suspension for violing WWE’s Wellness Policy. Even more, her relationship with former WWE Superstar, Alberto Del Rio, seemed like it could only make negative headlines. However, Paige appeared to have broken off her engagement with Del Rio just recently. It may prove to be a symbolic development as Paige appears to be in the midst of reincarnation of sorts.

Paige back on WWE is going to be a lot of fun to watch. based on the reaction she got on RAW it looks like the WWE Universe is eager to show their love.