WWE Confirms Paige Will Miss the Women’s Royal Rumble

WWE formally acknowledged Paige’s injury on Monday’s episode of RAW. However, it was only a partial confirmation of the stories surrounding 25-year old’s health.

On RAW, WWE revealed that Paige will miss the Women’s Royal Rumble. Tom Phillips broke the news citing a “neck injury” as the reason for her being unable to compete.

BREAKING: Due to a neck injury, Absolution’s @RealPaigeWWE will be unable to compete in the first-ever Women’s #RoyalRumble match. https://t.co/vTZb5p8gMc — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2018

This is only a slight corroboration to the news from this weekend that reported Paige’s injury is career ending. While that may very well be the case WWE looks to be taking its time in confirming the morbid news. Given Paige’s actions of the social media and the total lack of denial from any party, including WWE, the situation does not look to have changed.

Seeing that Paige’s situation is not even a week old, WWE would be foolish to come out and decree that she is in fact done wrestling forever. We can expect this story to remain ambiguous for several weeks as WWE will neither confirm nor deny anything that could appear permanent.

So, for the optimists, there may be a glimmer of hope that Paige has mounted an appeal process that allows her to compete in WWE. However, given her history and the multiple reports that she would be in serious danger by wrestling again, it’s important that this story is about Paige the person, not Paige the wrestler. Paige is suffering from the same injury that prematurely ended Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin’s career. In short, things are severe.

Paige did make an on-camera appearance on RAW, but outside of skipping to the ring and celebrating with absolution, she didn’t do much.

There will be plenty more updates in the future and we will do our best to get those out as soon as we are aware.