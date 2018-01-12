WWE

Fans Heartbroken Over Paige’s Forced Retirement

Reports hit the Internet on Friday that WWE Superstar Paige was being forced to retire following […]

Reports hit the Internet on Friday that WWE Superstar Paige was being forced to retire following an injury she suffeed at the Nassau Coliseum back on Dec. 28. According to PWInsider, sources say the injury was similar to the neck injuries that ended Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin’s careers.

Given the public struggles she’s had over the past year and a half (multiple surgeries, suspensions from the company, a tumultuous relationship with Alberto Del Rio, personal photos and video being leaked online), fans quickly took to social media to lament.

Fans were also quick to rush to Sasha Banks’ defense, as she was the one who delivered a kick to Paige’s back during the match in Long Island that forced the WWE medical team to help her to the back

Born in Norwich, England as the daughter of two British professional wrestlers, Paige (real name Sara-Jade Bevis) first joined WWE as part of their developmental promotion Florida Championship Wrestling back in 2011. She went on to be the first NXT Women’s Champion when FCW rebranded in 2012 and won the WWE Divas Championship on her first night on the main roster in 2014. She would go on to hold the Divas Championship twice and was seen by many as one of the pioneer’s of WWE’s Women’s Revolution.

WWE has yet to make a formal statement about her retirement.

