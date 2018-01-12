Fans Heartbroken Over Paige’s Forced Retirement

Reports hit the Internet on Friday that WWE Superstar Paige was being forced to retire following an injury she suffeed at the Nassau Coliseum back on Dec. 28. According to PWInsider, sources say the injury was similar to the neck injuries that ended Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin’s careers.

Given the public struggles she’s had over the past year and a half (multiple surgeries, suspensions from the company, a tumultuous relationship with Alberto Del Rio, personal photos and video being leaked online), fans quickly took to social media to lament.

“WWE star Paige (Saraya-Jade Bevis, 25 years old) was informed this week that she will not be cleared to return to the ring after her most recent in-ring injury” Absolutely heartbreaking if true — Ross Tweddell (@RossOnRasslin) January 12, 2018

I’ll be devastated if this Paige news is legit. So gutted. — Cardi Brit (@RedheadRasslin) January 12, 2018

never been paige’s superfan but I’ve always had a soft spot ever since her documentary. I hope she realizes how positively she impacted the WWE and doesn’t forget how crucial her role was in the “Women’s revolution”. Wishing her nothing but the best. Hope she stays on somehow — lets give a quick shoutout to reese (@TeeHaitchGee) January 12, 2018

I hope that the news about Paige retiring in the ring isn’t true pic.twitter.com/oXdYQtukBj — PeytonJ Lee (@cleHOpatrah) January 12, 2018

I feel so bad for Paige. All the shit she’s gone through this past year, and now she has to give up her dream. Truly heartbreaking😢💔 — Tru-Vick-Sky (@GoochyGotch) January 12, 2018

Fans were also quick to rush to Sasha Banks’ defense, as she was the one who delivered a kick to Paige’s back during the match in Long Island that forced the WWE medical team to help her to the back

Please don’t blame Sasha for the accident. This is wrestling. The wrestlers get into this business well aware of the fact that accidents or mistakes can happen in the ring and sadly it happened with Paige. There is no one to blame. Just send your love to her to keep her mood up. pic.twitter.com/dJXNPPyY1y — Emre Sebei. (@adetabiremre) January 12, 2018

I don’t even like Sasha but saying she alone ended Paige’s career is bullshit — Anti-vore Jose (@JoseLothario) January 12, 2018

Paige said about what a tremendous worker Sasha is, don’t go blaming. Freak accidents in wrestling happen, it’s very unfortunate but they can’t be stopped. — Jack. (@AllHailHavoc) January 12, 2018

Don’t start blaming Sasha Banks for Paige’s in-ring career likely over. They know the risks when they go out there… Accidents happen especially in wrestling. pic.twitter.com/UO2z0xiPkI — Johnny (@WWEJohnny05) January 12, 2018

Born in Norwich, England as the daughter of two British professional wrestlers, Paige (real name Sara-Jade Bevis) first joined WWE as part of their developmental promotion Florida Championship Wrestling back in 2011. She went on to be the first NXT Women’s Champion when FCW rebranded in 2012 and won the WWE Divas Championship on her first night on the main roster in 2014. She would go on to hold the Divas Championship twice and was seen by many as one of the pioneer’s of WWE’s Women’s Revolution.

WWE has yet to make a formal statement about her retirement.