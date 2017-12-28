Paige Potentially Injured at WWE Live Event

Paige injured during match at #WWEUniondale. Scary moment as stretcher brought out. This was a shoot, not a part of the show. #WWELI #WWE pic.twitter.com/6LRYqoiOfE — Nick Hirshon (@nickhirshon) December 28, 2017

Update: According to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, the injury is not serious.

Paige is okay. More in issue that should be up shortly. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 28, 2017

It’s been just over a month since Paige returned to WWE television from her year-long hiatus, but the Anti-Diva’s momentum might have just hit a roadblock.

Paige wrestled against Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley at a WWE Live Event at the Nassau Veterans Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on Wednesday. According to fans in attendance, the match was brought to a halt when an accidental kick from Banks sent Paige down to the canvas, forcing WWE’s medical staff to stop the match and walk her backstage.

BREAKING: @RealPaigeWWE appears to have gotten legit hurt at a house show 6-woman match in Uniondale, NY. Match was called off and she received medical attention in the ring. She was able to walk out of the ring on her own. Photo taken by @AlCastlePWI pic.twitter.com/mqEgNXkeZE — PWI (@OfficialPWI) December 28, 2017

There’s no official word yet on her status, but fans in attendance took to Twitter and speculated that it was a shoulder injury.

Following a severe neck injury that required surgery and a suspension for violating WWE‘s Wellness Policy, Paige retured to action back on the Nov. 20 episode of Monday Night Raw where she debuted the new women’s faction Absolution alongside NXT stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

This injury could derail WWE’s plans for the trio as they’ve been consistently featured on Raw ever since. There’s also the upcoming Women’s Royal Rumble on Jan 28, which Paige was all but guaranteed to be apart of.