Paige And Alberto Del Rio Get Into Huge Backstage Fight

According to the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE star, Paige, and her fiance, Alberto Del Rio, got into a huge backstage fight at the most recent Impact Wrestling Tapings. While everything was said to be fine the next day, it adds yet another story to the couple’s long list of headlines.

Considering Del Rio, who now goes by Alberto El Patron, once beat up a ninja turtle for looking at his girl the wrong way, we get a little nervous anytime we hear Alberto and backstage fight in the same sentence.

While we don’t know what caused the lover’s spat, Alberto made a comment Instagram page that suggested a bit of jet lag could have led to the poor temper. He also continued to praise Impact Wrestling, as he has been doing since joining the company last month.

“After 1 hour of sleep, jet lag and nearly missing the flight. I made it to @impactwrestling I couldn’t be happier. They treat everyone so well.. that’s what a real company does. They take care of everyone. Talent, behind the scenes etc that help their company grow bigger.. now it’s time to get to work and kick some traseros 20 different ways! #sisisi Llegando a la chamba a mi nueva casa, un lugar que le da su lugar a todo su talento para seguir creciendo y llevar esta empresa a la cima de la #luchalibre”

Since Paige was the victim of a photo and video cyber-hack, the couple has made headlines for announcing a wedding that never happened, getting into a drunk Periscope rant against the WWE and denying an affiliation with Donald Trump.

The former WWE Diva’s Champion is still under contract with the WWE but many are wondering if her relationship with Del Rio will eventually lead to her departure.

