Paige Coming Back to WWE in ‘Days?’

2-time WWE Women’s Champion Paige has been absent from WWE for over a year thanks to injuries and suspension. However, it sounds like we can officially expect her return. Possibly in the next few days.

Her fiance and former WWE Superstar, Alberto El Patron recently spoke with TMZ Sports and shared a few revealing quotes on Paige’s near future.

“She’s getting ready, she’s in Orlando at the moment. She’s been there for the last 6 or 7 weeks. It’s going to happen pretty soon. I can not give you any more details because I will get her in trouble. They told her to lay low and not talk too much about it. She’s days, weeks, probably days away from going back to WWE and doing something in the ring,” he said.

If Paige is to be making her comeback in “days” we can presume that she would be in the mix for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. How hard is it imagining WWE teasing a mystery team member only to have Paige make her prodigal return?

While this is mere speculation, it does sound like Paige will be returning before the end of 2018. All signs have indicated that she is going to SmackDown and that WWE does have “plans” for her. As to what that looks like, we’ll just have to wait and see.

As El Patron Mentioned, Paige has been at WWE’s performance center for several weeks in preparation to make her return to in-ring action. After what’s been a tumultuous year for the young Superstar, getting back on the wrestling grind will be a positive addition to her life.

That seems to be the sentiment of Jim Ross, who, in a recent blog post, cited his enthusiasm for the potential of Paige returning to WWE

“I’ve got no dog in the hunt on this matter, but since many have asked me about this I’ll simply say that I’d love to see Paige back in the WWE competing with the talented, women’s roster that’s in place. Paige has incredible skills and I only hope that this potential opportunity to resume her career in WWE when she’s healthy is taken seriously by all involved,” Ross wrote.

Let’s hope to see Paige in WWE sooner than later. She’s a compelling talent and would add an intriguing layer to the Women’s Revolution. Don’t expect her to be injected in the SmackDown title scene for a while, though. WWE appears to be preparing Charlotte Flair for quite the launch which may include a rivalry with Ronda Rousey. However, we can expect Page to inject a freshness to a sputtering women’s division.

