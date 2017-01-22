Over The Ropes Podcast: Did Randy Orton Go Too Far?

This week on the Over The Ropes podcast, we celebrate the return of Kurt Angle to the WWE and, with only a week and a half left until the 2017 Royal Rumble, discuss some surprising Rumble favorites. Randy Orton‘s gym incident has us debating fan boundaries and we dig through our mixed feelings on the passing of Superfly Jimmy Snuka.

Let us know you how you thoughts in the comments below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE WWE: Kurt Angle Headed To The Hall Of Fame /If WWE Stars Came Out To Real Songs / Get Ready To See A Lot More Of Brock Lesnar / Eric Bischoff Explains Why Goldberg’s WCW Streak Came To An End /New Wrestlemania Opponent For AJ Styles / What Happened To The Brahma Bull Belt? / Is Thuganomics John Cena Making A Comeback? / Roman Reigns Is Winning The Universal Championship / Randy Orton Throws A Jab At UFC’s Conor McGregor / Enzo Amore Posts Childhood Photo With Shawn Michaels / Top 5 Wrestlemania Opponents For The Undertaker / Why Dolph Ziggler Hates John Cena … For Real / John Cena Teases Kenny Omega