Original GLOW Wrestler Mountain Fiji Dead at 60

Mountain Fiji, one of the original wrestlers on the 1980s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling show passed away on Wednesday morning. The cause of her death is unknown according to Ryan Satin at Pro Wrestling Sheet. She was 60 years old.

Patricia Summerland, who played Sunny The California Girl on GLOW, broke the news Wednesday morning via Twitter.

Rip Emily Dole ! WE LOST OUR GLOW SISTER THIS MORNING .We are very sad that she passed away . We are the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling . She was the CHAMP IN THE RING. Fly high Mountain Fiji ❤ pic.twitter.com/KI5FIijFo5 — Patricia Summerland (@glowsunnygirl) January 3, 2018

Fiji, real name Emily Dole, served as the inspiration for Britney Young’s Carmen “Machu Picchu” Wade character on the GLOW Netflix series, which has been picked up for a 10-episode second season that is expected to be out by this summer.

Fans of the original GLOW offered their condolences on social media throughout the day.

I’m so sadden to hear of the passing of Emily Dole #mtfiji Rest in Paradise! #GLOW — Trevor McIntyre (@TrevsMac) January 3, 2018

RIP to Emily Dole, aka Mt. Fiji from the original GLOW, who passed away earlier today. pic.twitter.com/vkIsATfJm9 — Brian Zane (@zmanbrianzane) January 3, 2018

It’s with heavy heart that I announce that #EmilyDole, beloved #MtFiji, has passed away. She was the heart of #GLOW & brought smiles to the faces of millions. She’ll be forever loved & truly missed! #MountainFiji #GorgeousLadiesOfWrestling #GLOWNetflix #WomensWrestling pic.twitter.com/yAx6dxQq6M — Mike Rand (@mikerandcom) January 3, 2018