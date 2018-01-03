WWE

Original GLOW Wrestler Mountain Fiji Dead at 60

Mountain Fiji, one of the original wrestlers on the 1980s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling show passed away on Wednesday morning. The cause of her death is unknown according to Ryan Satin at Pro Wrestling Sheet. She was 60 years old.

Patricia Summerland, who played Sunny The California Girl on GLOW, broke the news Wednesday morning via Twitter.

Fiji, real name Emily Dole, served as the inspiration for Britney Young’s Carmen “Machu Picchu” Wade character on the GLOW Netflix series, which has been picked up for a 10-episode second season that is expected to be out by this summer.

Fans of the original GLOW offered their condolences on social media throughout the day.

