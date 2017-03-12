NXT Superstar Made A Surprising Return This Weekend

NXT‘s Hideo Itami has been medically cleared for a while now, but finally made his way back to the black and yellow world of NXT over the weekend at live event in Orlando.

BREAKING NEWS out of Orlando, #HideoItami returns and delivers a #GTS to @riddickmoss! #NXTOrlando #Payback A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

The Japanese wrestling superstar made a name for himself over the years performing as KENTA, but since arriving in WWE, he’s tried to make an impact in their developmental brand but a string of injuries has kept him at bay. This time around, though, Itami is looking to set his course straight again and looking to take out Riddick Moss, the man who he blames for his six-month absence. He delivered his innovated GTS finisher and made his presence know once again.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s unclear how long Itami will find himself in NXT this time around, but a push to the main roster is definitely in his future should he remain healthy. Itami was one of Triple H’s biggest signings along with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Finn Balor.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast: