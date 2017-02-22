NXT Star Announces His WWE Main Roster Debut

The Greatest Man That’s Ever Lived is ready to make his presence felt on the WWE‘s main roster. After weeks of adding his excellent commentary to the WWE’s cruiserweight division, Austin Aries is coming to WWE 205 Live.

Last night on 205 Live, the former NXT star and Impact Wrestling Champion cut to his own promo which announced an impending inclusion into the WWE’s cruiser division. No date was given but Aries, who was on commentary, said if and when he gets back in the ring, 205 Live will never be the same.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s going to be a great day to be GREAT … and a BAD DAY to be YOU!” – @AustinAries #205Live pic.twitter.com/ZP86pCF0qG — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

It’s been rumored that Aries might be back in time to challenge Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 33 and it now seems those plans may be in play.

Neville will defend his championship against Jack Gallagher at the WWE Fastlane pay per view Sunday, March 4th on the WWE Network.

