Nikki Bella Teases Bella Twins WWE Return for Women’s Tag Team Championships

Nikki Bella and sister Brie haven’t shared a WWE ring since they’re surprise returns at the Royal Rumble back in January, but a new idea floated out by WWE.com might bring The Bella Twins out of retirement.

The company’s website released an article on Saturday presenting five potential “controversial” decisions Paige might make now that she’s the general manager of SmackDown Live. Some of the ideas included having one championship be defended on television each week, bringing back the beloved WWE Network series Talking Smack and having a channel for NXT talent to make one-week appearances on the main roster.

But the idea that really got Bella’s attention was the possibility of a tag team championship for the show’s women’s division.

“Hey @RealPaigeWWE 🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️👯‍♀️ Brie and I would love to put the SnapBack, Nike kicks, jersey, flannel, headband, and twin power back on in that WWE ring! Feeling pretty ICONIC….,” Bella wrote from the sisters’ shared Twitter account.

Given that the SmackDown roster now consists of 12 female wrestlers and two tag teams in The Iconics (Billy Kay and Peyton Royce) and Absolution (Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville) the idea of a tag team division doesn’t sound out of the question. Plus WWE has been focused on amplifying the importance of women’s wrestling ever since the “Women’s Revolution” in 2015, and a new championship would be a major step forward in that direction.

While there were no tag titles for them to go after during their two runs with the company, the Bella Twins managed to hold the Divas Championship a combined three times, with Nikki’s final run lasting a record 301 days. The championship was retired in 2016 and replaced with the revamped WWE (Raw) Women’s Championship.

Bella considering an in-ring return comes fresh off the news that she and John Cena split. The two had been together for six years, with Cena famously proposing after a mixed-tag match at WrestleMania 33. The two had a destination wedding set for May before Bella announced the breakup via an Instagram statement on Sunday.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement read. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”