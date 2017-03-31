Nikki Bella Strips Down To Her Calvins After John Cena Gets Slimed

John Cena hosted thehosting Nickelodeon‘s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards this past weekend and brought tons of good vibes to the biggest party for kids, kicking off the show with an intro that involved him being played out to kazoo, as well as having a full-on hip-hop dance battle against Nick Cannon and a huge, slime-filled finale.

But it was after the show that Nikki decided to make some headlines of her own, by posting a video of her “stripping down to her Calvins” on her YouTube channel as she awaited Cena’s return from getting slimed on stage.

Nikki was apparently so hot (literally) from the event that she wanted to lounge around in her undies. While you may think that this video was just a ploy to drive up viewer numbers, you’d be exactly correct, but come on, Nikki in her underwear looks exactly the same as Nikki in her wrestling gear. Like, almost exactly.

So calm down guys. Let the WWE‘s Beyonce and Jay Z do their thing, and their thing they shall do together at this year’s WrestleMania when Cena and Nikki are rumored to take on the team of The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team bout.

As for the rest of the WrestleMania 33 card, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

