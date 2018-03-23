Watch: Nikki Bella Gives John Cena the Prom Experience He Never Had

John Cena didn’t go to his own prom, but thanks to Ellen DeGeneres and Cena’s fiancée Nikki Bella, the WWE Superstar got the next best thing.

Cena appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, March 23, to promote his new film, Blockers, the plot of which centers around a prom. DeGeneres asked the actor if it was true that he had missed his own prom, with Cena replying that it was.

“I went to boarding school and it was a coed boarding school, so I kinda saw these people all year anyway and I was dead broke and I had the chance to stay on campus and earn some money, so I didn’t go to prom,” he explained.

To rectify the situation, DeGeneres surprised the 40-year-old with an “Ellen Show Prom” set up behind a curtain. The throwback event featured a dance floor, balloons, disco ball and a date for Cena, with Bella waiting to surprise her man.

“I hate surprises, but this one I like,” Cena told DeGeneres after embracing Bella.

Naturally, the couple was crowned prom king and queen, posing for the obligatory photos and dancing together, albeit six inches apart.

“We can’t dance like this at our wedding,” Bella cracked.

After their prom, Cena and Bella’s next big bash will likely be said wedding, the date of which has not been announced.

Bella recently celebrated her bachelorette weekend in Paris, and Cena told Us Weekly that now that his fiancée has returned home, she’ll be getting into the swing of wedding planning, with the wrestler referring to Bella as “the boss.”

“I know now that she’s back, she’s probably shaking away a pretty big headache and then they’ll probably get into the nuts and bolts of the wedding,” he said.

He also explained how the pair makes their relationship work, and that while things might not always be perfect, remembering the love they share is a key component.

“Relationships are hard. Don’t ever think that love is easy. Love is beautiful, but we’ve had to come to the realization after being together for five years that love is not easy,” Cena said. “We work every day on us. We have our problems just like everybody else. Some of our problems are very public, some of them aren’t. But we work every day on us. Anytime I get upset, I always just realize that I can’t live without her and I love her and that’s why I cave in on a lot of stuff.”

Photo Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show