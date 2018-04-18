Could Nikki Bella and John Cena Get Back Together?

On Sunday, April 15, Nikki Bella announced that she and John Cena had split, shocking fans of the longtime couple, who had been together for six years.

In the days since the news broke, sources have contributed to the rumors about why the WWE power pair had called it quits, and while no specific reason has been pinpointed, as it’s unlikely to be, the question still remains as to whether the duo could ever reunite.

According to a source speaking to Us Weekly, Bella and Cena “could get back together in a year.”

“Nikki hit a point where she was just exhausted by the relationship,” the source said. “She’s sad but not devastated.”

The insider added that Bella is focusing on herself, saying, “She’s in a great place with her career, but needs some time to figure everything out.

The source further commented on the pair’s relationship, expounding on previous reports that Cena is intensely driven when it comes to work and isn’t always able to make Bella number one.

“John is one of the loveliest people, but he is not open-minded,” the insider said. “He’s controlling about everything in his life … Work always comes first … John puts a lot before Nikki.”

Aside from Cena’s focus on his career, another reported sticking point between the pair was the fact that Cena did not want children. Bella had previously expressed her desire to become a mother on the reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas, though she later seemed to accept that she wouldn’t be able to fulfill that dream should she stay with Cena.

Cena had also previously stated that he would not get married again, though he seemed to change his mind when he proposed to Bella at Wrestlemania in April 2017. According to a source, that proposal may have somehow hinted to Bella that the wrestler could also change his mind about having children.

“When [Cena] proposed, he convinced [Bella] that he was a changed man,” the source in question told PEOPLE. “And if he can change his mind about never wanting to get married, why wouldn’t he change his mind about not wanting kids?”

“They have had an on and off relationship for years,” the insider continued. “It’s no secret that they didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of things, but, when you’re in love, you turn a blind eye. And that’s what Nikki did.”

The source added, “When Nikki changed her stance about wanting kids, everyone knew that wasn’t her. You can’t take motherhood away from a woman.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz