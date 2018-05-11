Nikki Bella Is ‘Gettin It’ in New Intense Gym Photo

Nikki Bella is back in the gym.

The WWE star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a shot of herself getting her sweat on, posting an image that showed her reaching high, displaying her toned figure in a black sports bra, black leggings and bright sneakers.

“Gettin’ it,” she captioned the snap.

In a recent video posted to her and twin sister Brie Bella’s YouTube channel, the wrestler shared that she wanted to lose some weight after doing some recent “snacking.”

“I feel like I’ve gained a little bit lately,” she said. “Been snacking a lot.”

In the video, Nikki also alluded to her recent breakup with John Cena, though she didn’t directly address the pair’s split. However, she did note that she’s been staying with her sister due to the breakup.

“Staying at Brie’s because you all know why,” the 34-year-old told fans in the clip.

“I just wanted to say hi to you guys. I know I’ve been MIA, and I’ve kind of been hiding out. But I wanted to reach out to you all and thank you all for your love and support,” she continued. “Can’t tell you how much it meant to me, especially through a really difficult time.”

The duo’s split will be chronicled on the upcoming season of Total Bellas, with Nikki admitting that the episodes will be difficult for her to watch.

“It’s a really good season, it’s going to be a tough one for me to watch. Hey that’s life, right?” she said. “Again, thank you for all your love and support with all of that. It’s been a tough time. But we can save that for another .”

Brie discussed the upcoming season while speaking to PEOPLE at the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival in Arizona in April.

“I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole,” Brie said at the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival in Arizona. “They really opened up their lives. They wanted to close the curtain and be like, ‘This is it, we’re done.’ My sister is great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her … and lets them see the playbook of her life.”

The 34-year-old added that both she and her husband, Bryan Danielson, didn’t know if they would have allowed cameras to film the “very personal conversations” Bella and Cena did.

“To be honest, I was mind blown,” she said. “Bryan and I both said we didn’t think we’d allow them to see those conversations, but they do. I give them a lot of credit. You get to see where they’re at today and see that unravel.”

