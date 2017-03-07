Nikki Bella Gets Hype For Her Match With John Cena

There are certain milestones every couple remembers – first date, first kiss, first time they wrestled together on television – and tonight John Cena and Nikki Bella will finally get to cross that last one off their list.

Not everyone was thrilled to find out John Cena would be working this year’s WrestleMania in a mixed tag team math with his real life girlfriend, Nikki Bella. Considering a rumored match with Undertaker was in everyone’s mind, the gimmick of a mixed tag bout struck some as a bit of a let down.

Nikki Bella is not among that contingent of detractors. Heading into tonight’s episode of Smackdown LIVE for the first time on WWE television, Nikki can hardly contain her excitement.

En route Indianapolis! Can’t believe I get to share the ring with this guy @JohnCena tonight in a match! Tune in! 😍💋💪🏽 N #SDLive #BellaArmy pic.twitter.com/65e7TfZlGE — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 7, 2017

Last week’s scathing promo between Cena and Miz may have turned around most of the skepticism surrounding the match as we witnessed two of the best talkers in the WWE creating an amazingly compelling narrative in under ten minutes.

Tune in tonight as Smackdown LIVE hits Indianapolis to see Cena and Nikki team up against the dynamic duo of James Ellsworth and Carmella in a warm-up for their ‘Mania match with The Miz and Maryse.

