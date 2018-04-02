Nikki Bella Set to Compete in ‘Celebrity Ninja Warrior’

Fresh off her performance in Dancing With The Stars, former WWE Divas Nikki Bella is returning to the world of competitive reality shows as she competes in Celebrity Ninja Warrior later this month.

Bella will compete on the spinoff of American Ninja Warrior as part of the Red Nose Day fundraiser, a charity dedicated to ending childhood poverty.

The former Divas champion will be competed against the likes of American Ninja Warrior host Akbar Gbajabiamila, rapper Ne-Yo, actor Colton Dunn, Access reporter Scott Evans and Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin. Bella will be trained by Grant McCartney.

The future Mrs. John Cena made it to the sixth round of eliminations during the 25th season of Dancing With The Stars back in October along with her dance partner Artem Chigvintsev. The season was eventually won by singer Jordan Fisher and dancer Lindsay Arnold.

Ever since she set the record for longest-reigning Divas Champion in 2016, Bella has been used sparingly on WWE television. She returned to wrestling at Summerslam 2016 after 10 months of inactivity as she healed from injuries and joined the SmackDown Live roster. She and Cena teamed up to take on Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 in a mixed tag match, with the two won with ease. Cena then shocked the world and got down on one knee after the match and proposed.

Outside of a quick cameo appearance at the RAW 25 celebration and wrestling in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match in January, Bella has spent most of her time away from the ring.

Cena confirmed back in February that the wedding between the two was still on, despite there having been no updates since the WrestleMania proposal.

“I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low,” Cena said on TODAY. “You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship, or move forward and try to work through it. We’re gonna move forward and try to work through it.”

Cena then gave Us Weekly more details on the relationship in March.

“Relationships are hard. Don’t ever think that love is easy. Love is beautiful, but we’ve had to come to the realization after being together for five years that love is not easy,” Cena said. “We work every day on us. We have our problems just like everybody else. Some of our problems are very public, some of them aren’t. But we work every day on us. Anytime I get upset, I always just realize that I can’t live without her and I love her and that’s why I cave in on a lot of stuff.”

The show will air on May 24 on the USA Network.