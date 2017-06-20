Nikki Bella Sets Red Carpet Ablaze at Award Show

Nikki Bella made an appearance at the iHeart Radio Much Music Awards in Toronto.

Things went well.

@honeybeileen you’re not only my glam artist but my PIC! I love you you sweet incredible soul! Thank you for my amazing Glam tonight 💋💋💋 And hair by @kelsiemariexo A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

Bella stunned in a sheer nightgown thingy that had fans across the world going gaga. Because she didn’t have a match at Money in the Bank, Bella was free to strut her stuff on the red carpet. She did make room for wrestling as she attracted the following to a social media photo.

“Backstage watching #MITB & goodness I want to forearm the hell out of James! So proud of my SmackDown Live Women! They killed it!! N”

James, being James Ellsworth, was the first person to win a Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase. The problem? He’s not a woman. The outcome stirred up plenty of controversy and Nikki Bella made sure she at least mentioned the subject.

Bella is on a hiatus from WWE. We last saw her getting engaged to John Cena in the middle of WrestleMania 33’s ring. Without a doubt it one of the crystallized images from the show.

She and her fiance are due back to WWE soon. Cena has his date already picked out for July 4th. For Bella, her return has yet to be set, although there were some rumors that she would be a surprise entrant in this past Sunday’s Money in the Bank match.

Bella has suffered from serious neck injuries that have jeopardized her career. By now she certainly doesn’t need to wrestle, but something tells us we’ll be seeing her back in action shortly.

