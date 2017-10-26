Nia Jax Provides Proof She Is Still With WWE

The saga of Nia Jax’s sudden departure from WWE has given us many twists and turns, but it looks like we finally have reached the end.

If Jax’s Twitter account is any indicator, she will be returning to WWE soon, or at least by Survivor Series.

Listen here Maude & Marge! Don’t think I’ll forget what you & your lame crew did to team Red. Just wait until #SurvivorSeries @TaminaSnuka https://t.co/kaMmleAMCP — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) October 25, 2017

By the looks of it, Jax is proudly representing the Monday Night crew in their current battle against SmackDown. It would be awfully strange for her to tweet this then retire from WWE. By her minimal participation in the storyline, we can assume she’ll be back.

When that happens is anyone’s guess. The Wrestling Observer believes they have a good one though, as they assert Jax will be reassimilating into WWE on November 1st, which marks the beginning of their European Tour.

An abundance of conflicting reports have surfaced in regards to why Jax left the company. Yesterday, news broke that Jax was irritated by her direction in the company and actually consulted her cousin The Rock, for her next step. According to the story, Rocky told Jax to walk if she was truly happy.

While that story is inherently juicy, it’s likely just a piece of the puzzle ad Jax’s exit had to be multifaceted.

Alexa Bliss spoke with the New York Post about her friend’s temporary leave of absence. According to the RAW Women’s Champion, Jax may have been experiencing a micro burn-out.

“We have talked about it a lot,” Bliss said. “Whatever she is going through, I wouldn’t necessarily call it a leave of absence. She’s taking some time off because of our schedule is very grueling. It’s very, very demanding. There are times where you are run down and your body can’t do it anymore and you get sick or you get injured from it and you get tired,” revealed Bliss.

Bliss would go on to admit that she’s reached a similar point in her career, but it was well before she became “The Goddess of WWE.”

“So, I feel like everyone needs a reset every once in a while. In NXT I took a few resets and it was never like public knowledge, but we all need them. We all take them once in a while. I am happy when she comes back. I feel like everyone needs that refresher week or refresher moment,” said Bliss.

By the time Nia comes back she will have had several weeks away from the company. In a business that has no offseason, a few weeks away from the ring may be quite valuable. It will be interesting to see if Jax’s hiatus sets a precedent for other Superstars who may need a breather from time to time.