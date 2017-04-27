New WWE Tag Team Expected To Get A Huge Push

A new faction is quickly gaining traction on SmackDown Live and it could result in a huge push for a new tag team on the main roster scene.

Give Me Sport recently reported that “On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that Gurv and Harv of The Singh Brothers are expected to receive a big push on SmackDown LIVE after they aligned themselves with Jinder Mahal last week, with The Maharaja now preparing for a WWE Championship match at Backlash against Randy Orton.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former Cruiserweight Classic performers have come from WWE obscurity to be given the push. While I personally would have preferred the duo be renamed “Bollywood Boyz 2 Men”, “The Singh Brothers” does have a pretty nice ring to it. If Jinder is unlikely to win the WWE Championship from Randy Orton at Backlash, pushing Gurv and Harv to a Tag Team Championship could give the faction instant credibility.

It’s also possible that Breezango’s rise to number one contender could be a ploy to give them a brief run with the belts before The Singh Brothers are crowned.

Many reports state that Mahal is getting a big push because of WWE’s expansion into India, but Triple H has stated it was Jinder’s hard work that earned him the spotlight. Another rumor has the stable taking on a fourth member in NXT’sJeet Rama.

With Breezango suddenly in the title picture and The Sing Brothers close behind, the injection of fresh faces in important roles on SmackDown is truly making Tuesday nights feel like the ‘land of opportunity’.

