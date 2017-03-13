New WWE Star Teasing Alliance With Triple H

It’s probably no secret to anyone who’s been paying attention that Triple H is reportedly bringing a new stable to Monday Night RAW. It’s expected to feature The Game as mentor/sometime wrestler alongside several heel henchemen with numerous outlets speculating that it could be a mix of both The Authority and Evolution. The two names clearly on the inside of this stable right now are Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

Joe arrived on the main roster as Triple H’s ‘destroyer’ and took out everyone in his way, including Triple H’s WrestleMania 33 opponent, Seth Rollins.

Owens, was handpicked for the spot when Triple H literally handed him the Universal Championship last year after Finn Balor was forced to relinquish it. Owens solidified his spot when he bashed Chris Jericho at Triple H’s request.

However, three people don’t make a stable, especially when only two of them are full time stars. Many names have been floating around since the rumors started, with the feeling that Triple H could be building his stable from the NXT talents he personally signed to the WWE.

While many names have been discussed, the name most fans are talking about right now is UK sensation, Pete Dunne. The 24-year-old Bruiserweight burst onto the scene in the United Kingdom Championship Tournament where he stole the show with his brilliant heel antics and roughneck ring style.

This weekend Dunne responded to an image of Triple H standing alongside Owens and Joe as they faced off against Jericho, Sami Zayn and Finn Balor.

And if that wasn’t clear enough, Dunne posted an image of himself over the weekend using Triple H’s Pedigree on his opponent with the caption, “Make a name for yourself.”

‘Make a name for yourself’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/81HrZV0QlR — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) March 12, 2017

If Triple H is looking to make a new star, bringing up someone not already on the main roster would be the way to go. Considering Dunne could fall into the Cruiserweight division, having him on RAW alongside Owens and Joe would be a great choice. Not to mention how much it would help the Cruisers to have one of their own in the biggest faction on RAW.

Other names being tossed around for the stable are Cesaro, Charlotte and former NXT Tag Team Champions, The Revival.

