WWE Expected to Announce Latest Signings This Week

WWE is expected to announced their latest set of signees at some point this week. The new Performance Center class that they will announce looks to be one of the most talented the company has had in a while.

Ricochet, War Machine, and Candice LeRae are all expected to be publicly acknowledged as having signed WWE contracts, according to a report form PWInsider. They should be starting officially at the WWE Performance Center, if they haven’t already, at some point this month.

Ricochet has been one of the most exciting performers in wrestling for several years now. His match with Will Ospreay in New Japan Pro Wrestling during the summer of 2016 became the talk of the industry, and he was already putting out great matches for a while as part of Lucha Underground as Prince Puma.

WWE had wanted to sign Ricochet for quite some time. One of the hold-ups with his eventual signing was that his Lucha Underground deal stipulated that he could not perform with another U.S. company that aired on television until all of his previously filmed episodes of Lucha Underground had aired. That moment arrived this past fall.

War Machine is a tag team composed of Raymond Rowe and Hanson. The duo began teaming in 2014 and have worked all over the globe, including for NJPW, ROH, PWG, Progress, and many others. They are a powerhouse of a team and should add some much needed depth to the WWE and NXT tag team divisions.

Candice LeRae has been one of the most popular females on the independent scene for years. The wife of WWE’s Johnny Gargano, LeRae has a dedicated fan following and is a tremendous performer in the ring. She previously competed with NXT, most famously during the Mae Young Classic.

Things are certainly looking up for the already stacked NXT roster in 2018.