Alexa Bliss Regains Women’s Championship On Smackdown LIVE

Alexa Bliss is now a two time Smackdown Women’s Champion. After a lingering knee injury forced Naomi to hand over the Smackdown Women’s Championship she had worked so hard for, the former Champ, Alexa Bliss, entered the ring and demanded the championship be returned to her.

Smackdown GM Bryan took the suggestion under consideration, but then made Bliss face off against the inaugural champion, Becky Lynch with the vacated title at stake.

After a hard fought match, a cheap shot from Alexa was able to stun Becky long enough for a roll up with a hand full of tights for the three count.

With Naomi out for the forseeable future, how will the Wrestlemania plans shake out for the Smackdown women’s division?

