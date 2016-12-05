New Smackdown Women’s Champion Crowned At WWE TLC

The Smackdown LIVE womens division has a new Queen. Tonight, the first ever singles women’s Tables match took place at WWE TLC with the Smackdown Women’s championship match on the line, and it was the challenger, Alexa Bliss, who walked out with the blue brand’s prized belt.

The tables match felt a little flat compared to the ladder and chairs match that preceded it, but after the slow start, the women were able to incorporate some innovative spots, including Alexa hitting her ddt onto the underside of the table and Becky locking the Disarmer in through the table legs. The finish came when Alexa hit Becky with a powerbomb off the apron into the table.

Becky Lynch won the inaugural Smackdown Women’s championship in a 6 pack challenge at WWE Backlash on September 11th.

Alexa Bliss has only been a member of the main roster since August, but has impressed many with her vicious, Harley Quin-esque persona.