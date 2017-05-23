New Day Debuting Tonight On SmackDown Live

Don’t you dare be sour. Put your hands together because now Tues-Day’s-Rock.

According to PWInsider.com, New Day will be making their official debut on Smackdown Live roster tonight. Kofi Kingston’s ankle surgery has kept the trio off TV since the Superstar Shakeup.

While their return could be simply to promote their WWE Network special, which also debuts tonight,Wrestling Observer Radio has noted that when the New Day’s first feud will likely be against The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

It seems like an obvious conclusion that New Day will take over the blue brand tag division. Yet, they could be used to give The Usos even more credibility as the kings of SmackDown. It’s highly likely WWE could be looking to push Kofi, Big E or Xavier in different directions instead of just retreading their career from Raw.

When asked by Sportskeeda about eyeing a singles title, Big E and Kofi had an interesting concept.

Big E: You never know.

Kofi: You never know. The thing about singles titles is when one of us is champion, we are all champions. So it’s in the cards. There’s a lot of championship titles out there that need to be won and we like winning. So, we’ll see. Like I always say, you never know what’s gonna happen.

Big E: It’s true. And I think it would be fresh. I think to have a trio ‘Freebird’ a singles title. That would be cool. It’s something we’ve talked about many times, and we’re ready to shake things up.

With Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal sitting on top of the singles ranks right now on SmackDown, the New Day could be the perfect foils for either in a singles feud.

Tune into SmackDown Live tonight on the USA Network for Backlash fallout and to see what The New Day has in store for the ‘land of opportunity.’

