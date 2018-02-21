New Tag Team Number One Contenders Crowned on SmackDown Live

During WWE SmackDown on Tuesday night, The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable to earn a title shot against the Usos at WWE Fastlane. The highly anticipated number one contenders tag team match ended by opening the door once more to what was one of the best tag team feuds of 2017.

Benjamin and Gable continue to show a lot of promise, with Gable in particular shining in the ring once again on Tuesday night.

Considering the way that Benjamin and Gable were unceremoniously defeated in two straight falls at the Royal Rumble, it’s kind of surprising to see them not get a title rematch and apparently pushed down the tag team ladder already. Woods defeated Benjamin clean with the Shining Wizard, though there was some confusion with the referee and who was the legal man.

That said, it still remains obvious that the Bludgeon Brothers are the team they want to go with in the long term. After New Day celebrated their victory, the Bludgeon’s theme came on and they slowly walked down the ramp as the New Day looked horrified off to the side. This was very similar to their interaction with the Usos a couple weeks back.

Though the Usos and New Day will go toe to toe at Fastlane, it’s a good bet that’s just bridging the gap before we get to WrestleMania. Whether it will be the New Day or Usos who carry the belts into Mania is kind of a toss-up at this point, but it’s a near certainty that the winning team will be facing the Bludgeons at the Showcase of the Immortals.