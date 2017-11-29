The New Day and WWE Just Created ‘The Book of Booty’

Have you always wanted to twerk but were unsure how? Do you have the urge to use “booty” more in conversation but don’t know the rules of its application? Do you need a field guide to life written by WWE’s most animated faction of all-time? If so, The New Day has the perfect book for you.

The 4-time WWE Tag Team Champions are officially authors as they just published The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It.: From WWE’s The New Day. While it won’t hit shelves until March 13, the trio’s book is available for pre-order now.

Need to know more? Here’s the blurb from Amazon:

Multi-time W . . . W . . . E! (WWE) TAG! TEAM! CHAMPIONS! The New Day want you to feel the power!! And now you can with The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It. From the purveyors of positivity themselves, each chapter of this handy guide will help you embrace the New Day way of life. Even if you’re feeling booty―and who (who?! who?! who?! who?! who?!) has never felt booty? ―you’ll be clapping, gyrating, and radiating positivity like the New Day themselves.

Fans will learn:

* The New Day’s official definition of “booty,” and the telltale signs that you or a loved one might be booty

* The proper attire and headwear for the new you

* How to twerk like a man

* What your spirit animal says about you

* How to project positivity

By the time you finish this book, you’ll be a rainbow-gazing, trombone-playing, unicorn-loving soldier of positivity, ready to take on nefarious WWE tag teams with a smile on your face. Pro tip: Eat your Booty O’s every morning for added strength