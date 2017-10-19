The Latest Update On Neville’s Frustrations With WWE

Adrian Neville’s current unhappiness with his state of affairs at WWE have been well publicized.

A couple of weeks back, there were reports that Neville walked out of the RAW tapings due to frustrations with the booking direction of his character. That night, Kalisto defeated Enzo Amore for the Cruiserweight championship. Neville was reportedly scheduled to lose to Amore in a non-title match at the show, though other reports disputed whether Neville was actually at the show or walked out. Either way, we know he has been frustrated backstage.

It was recently revealed that another source of frustration for Neville has been his pay-off from the WrestleMania DVD earlier this year, or we should say lack of payoff. His pre-show match was left off the DVD, prompting him to miss out on lucrative royalties. As you can imagine, this left a bad taste in his mouth.

Further, according to an article at Sports Illustrated, Neville has become inspired to possibly leave the company by seeing what former WWE stars are earning on the independent circuit. For example, the SI article notes that at one point, Neville was made aware that Austin Aries would be making more money on the indies over the same couple of weeks period than Neville would be at WWE.

According to sources that spoke to SI, Neville’s frustrations have been building up at WWE for at least nine months. The report notes that a few at WWE even thought he reached the boiling point later than expected, as some thought he might ask for his release as far back as this past January.

The rough WWE schedule, has also been grating on Neville according to SI. Seeing how former stars like Aries and Cody Rhodes are working a lighter schedule, picking and choosing their spots, and earning money has to be playing heavily into Neville’s thought process.

Neville is reportedly continuing to push for his release from the company with the goal of making a bigger name for himself on the independent circuit. He is reportedly interested in working for Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, among others.