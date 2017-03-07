Neville Has A New WrestleMania Challenger

Neville won a hard fought battle with former Cruiserweight Champion, Rich Swann tonight on RAW, but it was what happened after that set a big WrestleMania program in motion.

When Neville proclaimed that there was no competition left for him on 205 Live, the RAW Chicago crowd burst into Austin Aries chants. Hearing the crowds chants, Neville said “you can’t be serious to think you could hang with me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After being asked to get out of the ring, Aries blasted Neville with a mic and sent the champ running.

After shattering his orbital bone in NXT and spending months on commentary for the 205 Live brand, Aries looks ready to challenge for the Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania.

MORE WWE: Kevin Owens Tells Jericho Why He Betrayed Him / How The Sasha Banks Match Was Supposed To End / Matt Hardy Sends A Message To WWE Tag Champs