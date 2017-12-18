Did Natalya Actually Retire at Clash of Champions?

Like us fans, WWE Superstars are prone to saying dumb things in the heat of the moment. However, in Natalya‘s’ case, her post-match tantrum made it look like she was leaving WWE for good.

After losing yet another match to Charlotte Flair at Clash of Champions, Nattie had a bit of a meltdown in her subsequent interview. Citing the WWE Universe had turned on her, it was now time for her to return the favor. She rolled out of the ring in tears, leaving us to draw our own conclusions.

Well, it looks like Natalya’s hysteria was all part of the show. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio cleared the air by noting that Nattie’s actions were not inspired by a pending retirement, instead, it will be apart of a future storyline.

Natalya posted a tweet on Monday morning that signaled that she is and still plans to be with WWE.

Poured my heart into #wweclash but I can’t remember a time in the ring where I haven’t. It’s the best feeling to give it your all even if the outcome isn’t what you want. Tough times are where I’ve done most of my growing. You don’t have to carry a championship to be a CHAMPION. pic.twitter.com/TNIvb7Dsmu — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 18, 2017

Natalya did a nice enough job of appearing to be genuinely hurt that some of the WWE Universe had to ask if she really was set to leave.

No need to speculate any further, Nattie is here to stay. Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, but definitely don’t believe everything that happens in front of WWE cameras.