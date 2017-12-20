Naomi Becomes First Entrant in Women’s Royal Rumble

Naomi may have had the best 2017 of any female WWE Superstar. However, she’s already taking steps to outdo herself in 2018.

On Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown, Naomi announced that she will compete in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble. She was the first female Superstar to make this declaration which officially puts Naomi in the history books.

Having already won the SmackDown Women’s championship twice this year makes Naomi one of the more accomplished contestants for the inaugural Rumble. Despite her glowing renaissance, Naomi will like by being an underdog for the January 28th event, though. With names like Asuka, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, and possible Ronda Rousey, combined with the fact Naomi already had her WrestleMania moment this year, WWE will likely choose a newer face.

As of this writing, Asuka is probably the favorite the be the last woman standing come Rumble time. However, if Ronda Rousey does make her WWE debut at the Rumble then she instantly becomes the top priority in women’s wrestling making her Rumble win a mere formality.

There’s still more than a month before the historical event, so WWE has plenty of room to maneuver. While it has yet to be confirmed, the belief is that like the men’s, the Women’s Royal Rumble will have 30 entrants. This means that WWE will have to pull from NXT and a pool of retired legends to properly fill out the match.

With Naomi’s participation officially announced, WWE has 29 more Superstars to find.