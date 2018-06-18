I thought Money in the Bank was WWE‘s best show of 2018. Even more, they did it without relying on acts like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and the Undertaker. While names like Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman had great nights, this pay-per-view was about the women of WWE.

Sunday showed that the women’s division will soon become a bankable entity for WWE. At this point, I think we can expect them to headline WrestleMania 35.

It’s not just about Ronda Rousey, either. While she had another spectacular showing, names like Lana, Becky Lynch, and Ember Moon reminded us just how rich the talent pool actually is.

Anyway here’s my 10 Tiny Thoughts on Money in the Bank

Ronda Rousey is Incredible

Even though her WrestleMania performance silenced thousands of doubters, it still felt like a chunk of the wrestling world was ready to ridicule Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank.

But after yet another exhilarating performance, Rousey’s haters have nowhere to stand.

Rousey took a beating last night, one that made Nia Jax look like the Cyclops of the women’s division. However, Rousey’s comeback was viscerally good and when it came time for the armbar, we were ready for her to become champion.

But, we’ll have to wait until SummerSlam.

Alexa Bliss: Queen Bee

While we were forced fed Asuka’s invincibility, Rousey’s hype train, and the prestige of Charlotte Flair, we all forgot about Alexa BLiss.

After losing to Nia Jax at WrestleMania, it was hard to imagine where Ms. Bliss would fit in on Monday nights. Well, the answer is simple: on top.

Bliss is now a 5-time WWE Champion. But it’s not her resume that’s impressive—it’s her ability to connect with WWE’s audience. She’s one of Vince McMahon’s best weapons and will be a critical contributor to the rise of WWE’s women’s division.

Nia Jax Proves She’s Elite

Nia Jax had the toughest set of responsibilities at Money in the Bank. She had to simultaneously protect and destroy Ronda Rousey.

Using a thunderous arsenal of powerbombs, Samoan drops, and Gorilla Press slam, Jax reminded us all that she is one of WWE’s rarest commodities. And for good measure, she made Rousey’s subsequent comeback look lethal.

Even though she lost her title, Jax made a lasting impression on fans, and likely WWE officials, too.

Women’s Ladder Match > Men’s Ladder Match

From the jump, the Women’s MITB match had a special energy about it. Then after the bell had rung and each woman had taken a nasty bump it was clear we were in for something remarkable.

Every woman in the match had a moment. while last year was all about making history, the second ever women’s MITB match was about making impressions—specifically violent ones.

I think we’ll like back on this match as a pivotal moment in the rise of women’s wrestling.

I’m so proud of the women I work with … tough as nails, perseverance, determination, dedication and grit. #MITB ? — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 18, 2018

Braun Strowman Will Be Universal Champion Very Soon

If Strowman makes it past SummerSlam with the MITB briefcase I’ll be shocked. With the disenchantment surrounding both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, there simply is no room for excitement with either of them. They have occupied that space to fr too long, and it’s time for a line change.

I’m still leery of a lengthy championship run by Strowman, but at this point, it can only be seen as an improvement.

It’s official. I am Mr. Monster in the Bank. Not much longer until I come looking for you Brock. #MITB — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 18, 2018

Charlotte vs. Becky?

Given recent episodes of SmackDown and their multiple interactions at MITB, it looks like we’ll be getting a frenemy feud between Becky and Charlotte. I’ll guess their story will end in a title opportunity at SummerSlam.

Selfishly, I’ll pull for Becky Lynch as I think she has a load of untapped potential. But betting against Charlotte Flair is never a good idea. I’ll guess the winner gets Asuka at SummerSlam.

Rough Night for Royal Rumble Winners

Since winning their respective Royal Rumbles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka are a combined 0-6 in WWE Championship matches.

Clearly, WWE has reservations about making them main event attractions and both may flirt with demotions to the mid-card. I’ll guess Asuka gets another crack at Carmella, but Nakamura—who’s responsible for four of the six losses—could land anywhere.

What’s Next for AJ Styles?

It’s pretty obvious that WWE feels comfortable with AJ Styles as Champion. He’ll be taking that title to SummerSlam, but his opponent will likely remain a mystery for a few weeks.

However there’s really only three names we can consider: Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, and The Miz.

If I had to guess now, I think we’ll get Joe.

Upper Midcard Crossword Puzzle

Right now, WWE’s main event is set with Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles.

However, names like Seth Rollins, The Miz, Elias, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan, Rusev, and Shinsuke Nakamura are worthy of a promotion. WWE will be busy assigning these dudes their summer jobs, but someone is bound to be neglected.

Regardless, this list of names is quite promising, and should be considered as the future of the company.

No Respect for Roman

Here’s a list of things chanted during Roman Reigns’ match with Jinder Mahal:

“You both suck!”

“Rusev Day!”

“CM Punk!”

“Let’s go Cena! Cena sucks!”

“This is awful!”

“This is boring!”

“NXT!”

“Johnny Wrestling!”

On some nights, Mahal vs. Reigns will work. However, this is yet another example of a crowd hijacking a Roman Reigns match. Chicago was rough, but Brooklyn will be far worse.