WWE Reportedly Scrapped Big MITB Announcement Before RAW

Before RAW aired on Monday, it was preceded by a slew of rumors asserting that WWE was planning to at a third Money in the Bank match for tag teams. But that didn’t happen.

However, it still may be the plan.

According to Brian Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, WWE will eventually announce a tag team ladder match.

It appears there’s going to be a tag team Money In The Bank Ladder Match. The idea was that Kurt was going to come out at the beginning of the show and announce there was going to be a men’s Money In The Bank, a Women’s Money In The Bank, and a Tag Team Money In The Bank, ” he said.

But according to Alvarez, WWE called an audible before RAW and will share the news at some point before the June 17 show.

“But then before the show started they figured they have 6 weeks until the pay-per-view so why announce everything now? They get the men’s they get the women’s they’ll do their matches tonight. We’ll announce the tag team Money In The Bank Ladder Match later.”

WWE did announce that The New Day and The Bar will compete on next week’s episode of SmackDown with then winner getting a representative at the pay-per-view. It’s possible WWE sticks with this plan, but they could use the match to justify a tag team exclusive ladder match.

However, both Xavier Woos and Big E have lobbied for veteran Kofi Kingston to get an opportunity as WWE champion. Kingston is well decorated as both a singles and tag team star but has yet to sniff WWE’s highest prize. If Kingston were to win next week, and win MITB, he instantly becomes the darling of WWE.

But before we get lost in our own fantasies, a tag team MITB match would be sinfully good, especially considering the rich pool of talent WWE currently employs. The New Day, Usos, The Bar, and The Show are all examples of talented WWE stars combining their powers to become exceptional tag teams. For the first time in a while, WWE has the firepower to pull off the main event level tag team match—a circumstance that female Superstars capitalized on last year.

