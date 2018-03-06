The Miz to Defend Intercontinental Championship in Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania

Ronda Rousey wasn’t the only WWE Superstar to land her WrestleMania match on RAW — we now know who will compete for The Miz’s Intercontinental Championship.

Kurt Angle announced on RAW that The Miz will defend his IC belt in a Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 34.

If WrestleMania crossword puzzle this news would be the windfall word that allowed us to fill in several blanks. The Miz, Rollins, and Balor are some of WWE hottest players and needed a high profile match. So, to make thing easy, WWE put them all in the same match.

This is the perfect idea for WWE as each man is a former WWE Champion, and with them fighting over the Intercontinental Championship, it makes the days of Ryback and Bad News Barrett are a distant memory.

According to the report from Sports Illustrated, Braun Strowman and Elias are the other names expected to be added to the match. Strowman, in particular, makes sense, as he was originally scheduled to face Miz in a singles match at the show for the Intercontinental title. In addition, Elias has been one of the hot new stars on RAW, so his presence in an important title match at the year’s biggest show fits his positioning on the card.

Rollins has seen his WrestleMania plans change numerous times over the last couple of months due to untimely injuries. He and Dean Ambrose were once slated to go toe to toe in New Orleans, but an injury to Ambrose thwarted those plans. Then, Rollins was set for a match with Jason Jordan, but yet another injury ruined that direction. But Rollins settles nicely here, and given his hot streak, he may be the favorite to walk out of New Orleans as Intercontinental Champion.

We’ll keep an eye on Strowman and Elias in the interim. Both men seem like logical additions to the match, perhaps with a ladder getting involved.