‘Miz and Mrs’ Renewed for Season 2 at USA Network

The USA Network officially renewed Miz & Mrs. for Season 2 on Tuesday.

The beloved unscripted series Miz & Mrs. will be back, USA Network announced on Tuesday, for a second season expected to air in 2020. The WWE-produced series is still in the middle of its first season, but things are already looking good and the network wants to keep things going.

Miz & Mrs. Season 2 will feature 20 episodes when it airs next year — a big upgrade from this season’s slow and cautious production schedule. Miz & Mrs. was originally planned for just six episodes, which aired in the summer of 2018. Between July 24 and Aug. 28, the series did well on the USA Network, and 16 more episodes were added to the order.

Episodes 7 and 8 are airing back to back on Tuesday, April 2, but they still technically fall under Season 1. The extended season will air throughout the rest of 2019. In the meantime, the USA Network has given the showrunners the all-clear to get back to work the show in preparation for a full-length season next year.

Miz & Mrs. follows the unique lifestyle of married WWE superstars Michael “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin. The show originated as a spinoff of Total Divas, giving fans in inside look at how the two A-list wrestlers spend their time outside of the ring.

Miz & Mrs. has already followed the superstars through the months leading up to the birth of their first child. Now, fans will watch as they move from their home in the Hollywood Hills to their new getaway in Austin, Texas. However, life will by no means slow down outside of the big city, as they struggle to keep their careers on track while juggling a newborn, two dogs, two cats and a demanding mother-in-law living with them.

In the upcoming episodes, the show will apparently turn dramatic as Maryse wants to give her wedding ring back to The Miz just a few months after the birth of their child. Meanwhile, The Miz is in a career boom, but he is faced with some hard decisions about how to balance work and family.

The two wrestlers certainly give a behind-the-scenes look at the drama and heartache of their real lives, while also proving that their in-ring personas are not that far off. In addition, the wrestlers serve as executive producers on the show — an added job that will undoubtedly take its toll.



Miz & Mrs. continues on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on the USA Network.