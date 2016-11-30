Mick Foley Loses His Teeth During A Promo On RAW

It’s all fun and games until someone loses their teeth. During a heated exchange last night, RAW GM, Mick Foley’s botto teeth fell out while he was yelling at Sami Zayn. Foley was trying to warn Sami of the dangers of continuing to pick a fight with Braun Strowman. With shades of another faous Mick, Foley channeled Rocky’s trainer with his “You can’t win!” warning.

No stranger to losing parts of his body during a wrestling broadcast, Foley handled the situation like a pro.

Mick’s own daughter was quick to point out her dad’s incident on Twitter.

You know my dad’s angry when his dental flipper falls out #RAW — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) November 29, 2016

Yes, that was my bottom teeth (my HIAC teeth) falling out on live TV! Just means @iLikeSamiZayn brought something out in me. #RAWCharlotte — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 29, 2016

Say what you will about the job Mick Foley’s done as RAW GM, but his dedication to the business is unparalelled. It was nearly 20 years ago that the Undertaker threw him off the top of the cage and he’s still selling the injury.