‘Woken’ Matt Hardy Declares War on Michael Cole

On the latest episode of RAW, Woken Matt Hardy deleted his first WWE Superstar in Bray Wyatt. And now, he may set his cosmic crosshairs on WWE announcer, Michael Cole.

Right before the delightful madness that was The Ultimate Deletion, Michael Cole tossed out an insulting disclaimer and apologized in advance for the “obnoxious” segment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Soon after wiping his boots of Bray Wyatt’s muck, Hardy responded to Cole’s insolence.

“I’ve learned of the BLASPHEMY that the OBSOLETE MULE @Michael Cole SPEWED from his MUZZLE,” Hardy tweeted. “@Vanguard1AAR, put the HERETIC on your SURVEILLANCE schedule. If this continues, he must be DELETED!”

YEEAAAAAASSSSS, #WOKENWarrior.. I’ve learned of the BLASPHEMY that the OBSOLETE MULE @MichaelCole SPEWED from his MUZZLE.. @Vanguard1AAR, put this HERETIC on your SURVEILLANCE schedule. If this continues, he must be DELETED! #UltimateDELETION https://t.co/UmgS0viWNv — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018

But Woken Matt Hardy is a thorough beast and has officially sent his scout, Vangaurd1 for a little Michael Cole reconnaissance.

SURVEILLANCE ORDER CONFIRMED:@MICHAELCOLE CURRENT LOCATION: DALLAS, TX THE EYE IN THE SKY IS WATCHING https://t.co/DfQqSaRLrP — Vanguard1 (@Vanguard1AAR) March 20, 2018

We’re not sure how many steps are in Hardy’s blitzkrieg, but deploying his faithful drone is likely a worrisome development for Cole—especially considering the fate Bray Wyatt.

Cole, who’s been rumored to be taking a lesser role in the future, has been with WWE for over 20 years. With the emergence of Corey Graves, that time may be right for Cole to be phased out of the lead commentator role.

So instead of just yanking Cole’s duties away from him, why not allow Hardy to DELETE him?

We’ll keep an eye on this, but consider WWE.com has already written about the possibility of Hardy eliminating Cole, this could be a story that develops en route the WrestleMania.

Photo: WWE