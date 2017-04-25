Matt Hardy Teases Return To His Broken Character

Fire up Vanguard One because a recent tweet from Matt Hardy suggests that he may only be days or even hours away from returning to his “Broken” brilliance.

Since returning to the WWE, Hardy has been a man stuck in limbo. Thanks to a legal battle over the gimmick that revitalized their career in TNA, the Hardy Boyz have been forced to revert back to the Team Extreme act that they were famous for nearly a decade ago in the WWE. While the nostalgia has been amusing, it’s only frustrated fans that fell in love with his ridiculously entertaining new persona.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A recent report from Dave Meltzer on his Wrestling Observer Radio show suggested that WWE was actively working on a deal to secure the rights from Impact Wrestling.

“The plan is to do the “Broken” character, and they’re doing this right now,” Meltzer said on the show. “The delay is that they’ve gotta work out the deal, and the deal is not worked out.”

Matt Hardy has been dropping hints at his “Broken” character during promos, but for the most part has kept things on the straight and narrow. Meltzer doesn’t specify exactly what kind of deal WWE will work out with Anthem.”

The CELESTIAL voices have started coming to me AGEEN. pic.twitter.com/XXdPmP5XTY — The #BROKEN One (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 25, 2017

If WWE wants The Hardys to work long term, this deal needs to happen. While the old, Attitude Era version of Matt and Jeff may make us all feel warm and fuzzy for a few weeks, the new Total Deletion version has so much more potential.

Let us hope Vince Meek Mahon has seen Matt’s tweet and will be quick to make the recent Matt Hardy V.1 throwback OBSOLETE.

If you’re sorely missing the “Broken” universe, you can watch this video of King Maxel marking out to his dad’s entrance during last night’s Raw.

The Hardys will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Cesaro this Sunday at WWE Payback. The rest of the April 30th card shakes out as follows:

United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt – House of Horrors Match

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Austin Aries

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

RAW Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

MORE WWE: Seth Rollins Debuts New Finisher / Roman Reigns Comments On His Brother’s Passing / Paul Heyman’s Rumored Next Client