Watch Mark Henry Blast NBA Mascot With Chair

With the San Antonio Spurs down 0-1 to the Houston Rockets, he really had no choice. Game two was kicking off, and both the team and the crowd needed something to erase the memory of the game one blowout.

Somebody was gonna get they ass kicked.

Somebody was gonna get their wig split.

It was time for WWE Superstar Mark Henry to “Bring The Pain!”

The Worlds Strongest Man and former World Champion blasted the Houston Rockets mascot with a steal chair.

Mark Henry wreaking havoc on all mascots 😂 pic.twitter.com/oBeWBLV7Xr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2017

In classic wrestling fashion, the Mascot would prove to be an imposter.

Henry’s chair shot still clearly inspired the Spurs as they went on to route the Rockets and tie up the best of seven series at one game apiece.

The angle is the second chair related wrestling angle for San Antonio this playoff season. Buff Bagwell attacked Jerry Lawler during the first round series with the Grizzlies.

If stars from the sports world, like Rob Gronkowski, are going to keep interfering in our wrestling events, its only fair we get to return the favor.

