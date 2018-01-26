Maria Menounos Joins Women’s Royal Rumble as a Ring Announcer

WWE will make history on Sunday when it hosts its first Women’s Royal Rumble match in company history.

And while 18 of the 30 slots have already taken by current Superstars, the match might have just gotten its first celebrity entrant.

Former Extra host and AfterBuzz TV founder Maria Menounos announced on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday that she’ll be the special guest ring announcer for the match, meaning that should could be a surprise entrant given she’ll already by at ringside.

During her announcement she also joked that maybe she could bring in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan (who was also on the show) by saying, “”Maybe we can throw you in last-minute.”

Menounos is no stranger to being in a WWE ring. In 2009 she made her WWE debut as a guest host of Monday Night Raw alongside Nancy O’Dell, which resulted in her being in a six-man tag match with Gail Kim and Kelly Kelly against Alicia Fod, Rosa Mendes and Beth Phoenix. She returned to in-ring action at the 2011 Tribute to the Troops, beating Phoenix, Natalya and The Bella Twins while teaming with Fox, Eve Torres and Kelly.

That match kicked off a feud between Menounos and Phoenix, resulting in a tag team match at WrestleMania XXVIII. Despite having two broken ribs due to an accident on Dancing With The Stars, Menounos and Kelly defeated Pheonix and Torres in a tag team match with the TV host scoring the pin.

Since 2014 she’s host the WWE Hall of Fame red carpet pre-show, and inducted former WWF Champion Bob Backlund into the Hall of Fame.