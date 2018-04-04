Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett Welcome Baby Daughter to the World

A new wrestling baby is upon us! Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennet just had their first child!

The WWE couple saw daughter, Fredrica Moon, enter the world Wednesday morning. WWE.com broke the news with the following statement.

You should, because SmackDown Superstars Maria and Mike Kanellis just welcomed their first child into their loving family. Their daughter, Fredrica Moon, arrived this morning, weighing 6 pounds. Mom and baby are both doing great. Please join WWE in welcoming this new addition to the Kanellis family!

Mike and Maria returned to WWE in the summer of 2017 after a stint with Impact Wrestling. Art imitated life as they were kept together as an on-screen couple that brought over-the-top public displays of affection to SmackDown audiences. However, within a few months of their return, Maria announced her pregnancy.

Mike also revealed a journey of his own— a battle against prescription drug abuse. He’s fought to regain sobriety in recent months and his commitment came just in time to welcome his baby daughter.

We haven’t seen Mike or Maria on WWE television in quite some time, and that likely won’t be changing in the next few months. In the meantime congrats to the new parents!