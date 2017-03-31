Major Update On Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania Status

Seth Rollins made a big return to the ring last night to continue his feud with Triple H. When Rollins defiantly dropped his crutch, it appeared that the former WWE Champion was fully prepared to be back in action. After hitting the ring, Seth took the fight to his former mentor, hitting him with several high impact kicks that seemed to erase any doubt of his ‘Mania status.

When Triple H used Rollins’ own crutch to tee off on his knee like it was a child’s pinata, it seemed even clearer that his knee was fine. Kayfabe fine, at least. As it turns out, the angle might have been designed to keep Rollins out of an actual match at ‘Mania.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Seth’s status for WrestleMania 33 is still up in the air. According to the report, he was recently cleared by doctors, but with certain restrictions. He’s been cleared for base work, but he still hasn’t been cleared to work full matches.

With Rollins back on the sidelines for the next two weeks, his involvement with Triple H could look similar to last night’s encounter, just with the student overcoming the teacher on the Grandest Stage of Them All. While not having Rollins and Hunter finally resolve their differences in a match is a bit of a let down, the two have been killing it in their promos and would be able to use their eventual match to boost the numbers of an upcoming RAW brand pay per view that will be in greater need of a marquee match-up.

As for the rest of WrestleMania 33, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Champions The Club vs Enzo and Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Big Show, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

